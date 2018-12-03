The La Crosse Skyrockers, who are counting down the days to New Year’s Day with nightly blasts of fireworks atop Grandad Bluff or from Pettibone Park, will host their fifth annual Stuff the Mortars fundraiser and open house from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the main shelter at Myrick Park at 2000 La Crosse St.
Members of the Skyrockers, founded in 1929, shortly after the stock market crash ushered in the Great Depression, will display some of their equipment and answer questions in an effort to raise awareness of fireworks safety. People who attend also will be able to set off some fireworks for a donation.
The Depression already had gripped the Midwest, and the 10 founders of the group — originally called Grandad Sky Rockers — chipped in 10 bucks apiece and bought fireworks from a catalog. They set off the pyrotechnics on New Year’s Eve as a sign of optimism and faith.
Now the roughly 50 members of the group set up fireworks displays year-round for events throughout the Coulee Region.
Another way the Skyrockers raise money is accepting donations from families and groups who want to set off the fireworks on the countdown nights, as well as the two shows on New Year’s Eve.
One show, at 6 p.m. so families with children can view before the children's bedtimes, is being expanded because of the positive response last year. The highlight of the countdown is at midnight New Year’s Eve.
People who want to sign up for a night can view the calendar at the Skyrockers’ web site.
The group also accepts donations sent to La Crosse Skyrockers, P.O. Box 2223, La Crosse, WI 54602-2223, or via PayPal on the group’s web site.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.