'Sky's the limit' for mRNA vaccine technology

The science has been around for decades, but it took the coronavirus pandemic to put the fast track on mRNA technology. Now, with the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines proven safety and effective, the possibilities for the science are immense.
The two approved two-dose COVID-19 vaccines work by giving instructions to the cells of the body to spur the creation of spike proteins, found on the surface of the virus. After the spike protein is made, the body reacts by building an immune response and making antibodies. There is no live virus in the shots, and DNA is not affected. Scientists around 30 years ago began using mRNA to trigger protein expression in cells and found it simulated an immune response. The technology was used to develop cancer drugs, for which trials have been ongoing.
“When we tell people it’s a new vaccine, it means we’ve never had a licensed, approved, authorized for emergency use (mRNA vaccine),” says Dr. Richard Kennedy of Mayo Clinic, who studies the development of immune responses after vaccination.
That the science was already being studied for cancer treatments allowed for the remarkably swift development of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Over the past decade, researchers had been looking at some of the obstacles of mRNA, which is inherently unstable so the cells destroy it quickly. In addition, the molecule has to directly enter the cell, and the cell must react by creating enough of the protein. There was also the issue of side effects, which could potentially be extreme. Fortunately, solutions for many of the issues had been found by the time the pandemic hit.
“They were already working on creating mRNA vaccines for other diseases so the timing was pretty good for us,” Kennedy says. “Because they they had all of this background, the stage was pretty much set for them to be creating these vaccines. That’s really how we were able to get them in a record amount of time.”
Advantages of mRNA based vaccines include the low manufacturing cost and the relatively quick turnaround, as it requires sequencing only the specific virus or bacteria being targeted. Some elements still need tweaking and perfecting, such as finding a way to keep the vaccines stable without extreme cold storage, and, in the case of the Pfizer vaccine, addressing the allergic reactions some have experienced due to the lipids in the vaccine formula.
There is promise that mRNA vaccines could prove effective for HIV, RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), metapneumovirus and autoimmune diseases, and a in creating a better influenza vaccine.
“What does the future holds? In some ways this is a shiny new hammer, so everything looks like a nail. It’s got tremendous potential,” Kennedy says. “Honestly the sky’s the limit as far as what pathogens and diseases we can use mRNA vaccines against — I think we’ll see them rolled out for every new virus that comes along — and only time will tell if the vaccines for these other pathogens will work as well as it did for COVID-19.”
While many are excited about the COVID-19 vaccine and the doors mRNA science can open, there remains a sizeable group of anti-vaxxers, many of whom are wary of the emergency use authorization designation and point to cases of illness or health problems in those who have been inoculated.
“There is a different standard for how much evidence and proof that a vaccine is safe and works between full approval and emergency use authorization, but the part of the EUA is it is a slightly lower standard because there is an urgent pressing need. You still have to prove it is safe, prove it is effective and the benefits outweigh the risks and they did,” Kennedy says.
“These vaccines have been scrutinized more than any other vaccine in the history of vaccines. They have the entire world — the scientists developing it, the researchers studying it, the clinicians involved in the trials — they’ve got everybody looking over their shoulder, and the data that is coming out is crystal clear, it’s night and day: these vaccines are very safe and the benefits outweigh the risks by orders of magnitude.”
A frequent argument of the anti-vaccine sector is the lack of knowledge of the long term side effects of the vaccine, which Kennedy counters by noting there is not yet information on the lasting effects of contracting the virus.
“There is a very clear double standard — they don’t approach the disease with the same level of distrust or skepticism as they do the vaccine,” Kennedy says.
The vaccine is not purported to be 100% effective, and there have been rare cases of breakthrough infections. There have also been health concerns and deaths reported, which the CDC has shared. The numbers may look alarming to some, but need to be viewed in the context of total inoculations: 306 million doses of the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson and Johnson one shot have been given nationwide, with 142 million U.S. residents fully vaccinated.
Per the CDC, anaphylaxis has occurred in approximately three in five million vaccinated persons, a reaction which can be treated by the vaccinator upon occurrence.
Thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS) following the Johnson and Johnson vaccine — which uses a disabled adenovirus rather than mRNA — has affected 35 of the 11.2 million people who received it. As of mid-May, the CDC had linked three deaths to the J&J vaccine. One case of TTS was confirmed after the Moderna vaccine.
The CDC and FDA have confirmed 268 reports of myocarditis or pericarditis following vaccination, which are being investigated.
VAERS, the vaccine adverse event reporting system, has received 5,208 reports of death, which equates to 0.0017% of those vaccinated. A report is not confirmation of correlation between inoculation and death. Per the CDC, “A review of available clinical information, including death certificates, autopsy, and medical records, has not established a causal link to COVID-19 vaccines.”
In contrast, as of Friday, over 33.2 million U.S. residents had been infected with COVID-19, and 596,059 had died from the virus, according to the CDC,
Kennedy urges people to look at the percentages and statistics.
“Early on, we didn’t know if there would be rare side effects or adverse events, but at this point if these vaccines were really as deadly and damaging as elements of the anti-vaccine movement think, how come we’re not seeing hundreds and thousands and millions of people dead or damaged or hurt because of the vaccines?” Kennedy says. “You’re not seeing it reported because it’s not happening.”
