'Sky's the limit' for mRNA vaccine technology

While many are excited about the COVID-19 vaccine and the doors mRNA science can open, there remains a sizeable group of anti-vaxxers, many of whom are wary of the emergency use authorization designation and point to cases of illness or health problems in those who have been inoculated.

“There is a different standard for how much evidence and proof that a vaccine is safe and works between full approval and emergency use authorization, but the part of the EUA is it is a slightly lower standard because there is an urgent pressing need. You still have to prove it is safe, prove it is effective and the benefits outweigh the risks and they did,” Kennedy says.

“These vaccines have been scrutinized more than any other vaccine in the history of vaccines. They have the entire world — the scientists developing it, the researchers studying it, the clinicians involved in the trials — they’ve got everybody looking over their shoulder, and the data that is coming out is crystal clear, it’s night and day: these vaccines are very safe and the benefits outweigh the risks by orders of magnitude.”

A frequent argument of the anti-vaccine sector is the lack of knowledge of the long term side effects of the vaccine, which Kennedy counters by noting there is not yet information on the lasting effects of contracting the virus.