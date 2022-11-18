Skywarn Recognition Day set for Dec. 4

Skywarn™ Recognition Day was developed in 1999 by the National Weather Service and the American Radio Relay League. It celebrates the contributions that Skywarn™ volunteers make to the NWS (National Weather Service) mission, the protection of life and property.

Amateur radio operators comprise a large percentage of the Skywarn™ volunteers across the country. The Amateur radio operators also provide vital communication between the NWS and emergency management if normal communications become inoperative.

All Skywarn™ spotters provide critical weather information before, during and after adverse weather strikes. This includes reports of rain and snow, ice and wind, storms and tornadoes, flooding and fire.

Area Skywarn spotters, Amateur Radio operators and the public are invited to attend the local Skywarn Recognition Day, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2022 at the Upper Hixson Trailhead, 700 County FA, La Crosse, from 8 a.m. to 4p.m.

Courtesy of the Mississippi Valley Amateur Radio Association, the association’s emergency communications bus will be available for amateur radio operators and the public to communicate with various National Weather Service Offices across the country. All interested in learning more about the Skywarn Program or amateur radio are encouraged to attend.