Stephen and Barbara Slaggie have donated $5 million for the expansion of the Cancer Center at Mayo Clinic Health System-Franciscan Healthcare in La Crosse, and the building will be named in honor of the longtime Winona residents and philanthropists.
In donating the entire cost of the project, the Slaggies continued their largesse toward the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., and dozens of Winona-area facilities and organizations.
“We support the expansion of the Cancer Center in the region to complement and expand the diagnosis and treatment of cancer, and we’re pleased to play the role that we are in bringing it to fruition,” said Stephen, a co-founder of Fastenal Corp. in La Crosse.
The 3,900-square-foot project, announced in November 2017, began last year and is scheduled to be completed this year, includes renovations such as enlarging the pharmacy area, improving workflow patterns and adding nine exam rooms and nine treatment chairs for medical oncology.
The Slaggies, who live in Marco Island, Fla., and have a 70-plus-year relationship with Mayo, said the donation provides an extension of the Stephen and Barbara Slaggie Family Cancer Education Center at Mayo in Rochester.
“It encouraged us so much to be a part of the project,” Barbara said. “We’re so thankful to be a part of something so beneficial to people.”
The number of patients at the Cancer Center has doubled since the facility opened in 2004, Mayo-Franciscan officials said. The expansion is intended to allow for future growth and enable patients to stay closer to home.
“Having a cancer diagnosis is incredibly difficult for patients and their families,” said Dr. Paul Mueller, regional vice president of Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. “Offering comprehensive cancer services close to home makes it easier for patients to receive needed treatment.”
Details of naming the center in honor of the family will be disclosed when the expansion opens, Mayo-Franciscan officials said.
The Slaggies also have supported diabetes research, Mayo Clinic Connected Care, regenerative medicine and Mayo films, among other gifts.
The Slaggies’ generosity has earned them several accolades. In 2017, Ashley for the Arts of Arcadia recognized the family with its Patron of the Arts award. The Slaggies also have received recognition from the Upper Mississippi Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals of the La Crosse, Winona and Decorah, Iowa, regions and other organizations.
In Marco Island, the Slaggies support private school initiatives and charities that address the needs of the significant migrant worker family population. They were instrumental in establishing the Marco Island Community Foundation, which directs assistance as needed.
