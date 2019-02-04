Freezing drizzle and fog are causing school delays Monday morning.
The following schools are starting two hours late: Blair-Taylor, Black River Falls, Eastern Allamakee, Independence, Kickapoo, Melrose-Mindoro and Whitehall.
Road across the area could look wet, but in reality are icy, according to the National Weather Service office in La Crosse. In addition, sidewalks and other untreated surfaces could become slippery.
