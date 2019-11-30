Small Business Saturday at the Studio in Onalaska melds cardio and craft sales

Saving your dollars for Small Business Saturday is a perfect way to feel virtuous while crossing items of your gift lists, but Zen and Pow Studio upped the ante by hosting exclusively artisans at its Small Business Saturday at the Studio event, even throwing in some fitness to boot.

Held in collaboration with LemonMade Custom Shop, an Onalaska-based in-home and online handicraft business, the event featured four other area makers, as well as free fitness classes, from barre to chair yoga, offered throughout the morning.

While Zen and Pow, which relocated to 923 12th Ave. S., Onalaska, last March, has held Small Business Saturday events since founder Stephanie Helmers opened the wellness facility more than six years ago, this was the first craft and cardio combo celebration.

“We wanted to support our friends who are handmade vendors, and Stephanie has been a big supporter of us since the beginning,” said LemonMade co-owner Shelli Kult. The customizable tumbler, T-shirt, hair bow and dish towel business, which marked its first anniversary this month, was born from Kult and co-owner Becki Teff’s communal love of creativity and all things crafty.

Helmers was more than willing to share her studio space with the crafters, understanding the struggles that come with solo and small-scale endeavors.