Black Friday brings bargains, but Small Business Saturday holds its own when it comes to deals, coupled with the personal touch and positive impact of buying local.
Being celebrated nationwide, Small Business Saturday, founded in 2010 by American Express, is a holiday season opportunity to help local shops, restaurants and establishments stay profitable and prosperous in light of the growing popularity of online shopping. About 67 cents of every dollar spent at a small business stays local, and the perks extend to personalized service, one-of-a-kind offerings and a reduced environmental footprint.
Downtown Mainstreet Inc. says shopping local is an investment in the community, creating jobs, adding character and vibrancy to the city, supporting the county tax base, and strengthening the local economy.
Many stores in La Crosse will have signs in their windows noting their participation in Small Business Saturday, with many downtown shops open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and offering specials and refreshments. DMI does not have a roster of participating locations this year, but the Pearl St. Pop Up Shop, which includes Good for You Apothecary and Kitchypoo, and Grounded Specialty Coffee are among those celebrating Small Business Saturday.
According to American Express, about 91 percent of consumers “believe it is more important than ever to support small businesses this holiday season” and 83 percent of consumers plan to do a portion of their holiday shopping at or through a small, independently owned establishment.
The newly opened La Crosse Distilling Co. will celebrate its first Small Business on Saturday, hoping to attract customers with extended hours and all-day drink specials. The Distillery will open early at 11 a.m., with a live radio broadcast of holiday music by Classic Hits 94.7 from 2 to 4 p.m. Tasting room manager Josh Robbins encourages shoppers to stop in for $5 Old Fashioneds, Bloody Marys and High Rye Hot Chocolate, and gift boxes of handcrafted vodka and gin will be available for purchase.
“We want to welcome in a lot of new people and people from the outside areas like West Salem and Holmen who don’t usually get downtown,” Robbins said. “We want them to come and see what we’re about as the first distillery open in La Crosse.”
