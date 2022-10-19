Smith's Bike Shop among finalists in state's Main Street Makeover Contest

Six Main Street businesses from around the state -- including Smith’s Bike Shop in La Crosse -- have been named as finalists in the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation’s (WEDC’s) annual Main Street Makeover Contest.

Two of the six will receive funding and assistance to upgrade their storefronts next year.

Based on the popular reality show concept, established businesses located in any of the state’s 34 Wisconsin Main Street and 82 Connect Communities were able to nominate themselves for a makeover that will take place next spring. The winning businesses will receive personalized technical assistance and up to $10,000 for interior and exterior design improvements or personalized assistance to boost the business’s image and operations.

Finalists were selected based on their business track record, the vision for their business, and the potential for the makeover to have a positive impact on their downtown district.

The six finalists are:

• Art on the Town, Beaver Dam

• Market Street Boutique, De Pere

• The Hiker Box, Eagle River

• Minocqua Popcorn & Puffs, Eagle River

• Smith’s Bike Shop, La Crosse

• Shoppes of Port Washington, Port Washington

The winner will be announced in early November. The winning businesses will spend several months working with Main Street staff and consultants from RetailWorks, Inc. a Milwaukee-based interior design firm, on a renovation plan, followed by a 24- or 48-hour transformation event in the spring.

The new and improved business spaces will be formally unveiled during a public celebration featuring state and local officials. All eligible businesses that submitted applications for the competition will receive technical assistance from the Main Street team to help achieve their goals and enhance their business.

Now in its seventh year, the Main Street Makeover Contest is an initiative of the Wisconsin Main Street Program, a comprehensive revitalization program overseen by WEDC and designed to promote the historic and economic redevelopment of traditional business districts in Wisconsin. The contest is designed to raise awareness of the Wisconsin Main Street Program and Connect Communities Program, which are the two downtown revitalization initiatives overseen by WEDC. The programs provide support and training for communities and organizations dedicated to downtown revitalization efforts. The Makeover programs are just one example of many programs designed to foster business and community engagement and showcase the businesses that bring life to downtown districts.

The inaugural 2018 Main Street Makeover winner was Annie’s Fountain City Café in downtown Fond du Lac. The 2019 Makeover winner was Anthony’s 511 Barbershop in downtown Watertown.

In 2020 Ted’s Pizza Palace in downtown Menomonie received a makeover for the restaurant’s 50th anniversary, and the 2021 winner was mainstay retailer Moore’s on Main in Ashland. The most recent winner of the full makeover was Fred’s Beds and More in Mayville. The newer Mini-Makeover program is in its third year, and previously gave interior upgrades to The Sow’s Ear in Verona and Plush Clothing in Racine.