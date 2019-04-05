Try 3 months for $3

Nobody was injured in a small fire Thursday afternoon in La Crosse.

Firefighters were dispatched to 821 State St. about 12:07 p.m. and quickly extinguished the fire, which was limited to the porch area, according to the La Crosse Fire Department.

Officials says the fire was caused by failure to extinguish smoking materials.

