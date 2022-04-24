Sno-Pac delivers across nation and remains huge part of community

In the small town of Caledonia, there lies a building that everyone in the community knows: Sno-Pac Foods.

Sno-Pac began in 1900 in a way that people might not expect — as a lumber business. But not only did J.P Gengler have a lumber business, he also sold ice from a nearby pond.

The ice would be distributed all over the country, being stored in ice houses before being shipped off. The business started to find the identity it’s known for today once refrigeration became available, by machine that is.

Around that time, there was also a world war raging, which affected the Gengler’s operations. Everyone was asked to produce more food for the war.

Suddenly, there was an influx of produce heading to Fort McCoy for soldiers. The product would be packed in ice from the local pond almost like snow, remarked Peter Gengler, who is part of the fourth generation of Genglers to own Sno-Pac.

Peter recalled how the business would take product at first to local restaurants after the war, keeping it on a smaller scale before the organics boom of the 1970s. He added that as the organics industry grew, so did Sno-Pac.

Nowadays, Sno-Pac delivers its produce across the nation; they can be purchased in their own bags and are also included in ingredients of multiple household brands sold to other manufacturers. Its main distribution, however, still lies here in the Midwest.

And while vegetables are their top trade, Sno-Pac also sells hay. Peter acknowledged that hay is a huge part of farming, as they farm 2,500-3,000 acres with a hilly topography. The hay is able to help not only with weed control, but also with covering the crops when the weather turns cold.

Peter emphasized that being family run has been important throughout Sno-Pac’s operational years.

He said he always figured his kids would grow up and eventually run the business themselves. And that they have, as Zach is in charge of the farm department and Seth takes charge of the processing at the facility.

Peter’s main responsibilities revolve around the farm, looking over fields for when harvesting season comes around, as well as sales and purchasing.

He has also made a point of continuing to make Sno-Pac visible to the surrounding communities, as well as Caledonia, remarking that there are some people who will visit their facility for the first time. But of course, when a business is around as long as Sno-Pac has been, the community notices and is appreciative.

Peter reciprocated that appreciation, saying that the community of Caledonia is home for him and his family, as it has been for many generations. He added that with Caledonia being such a small town, almost everyone in Caledonia has worked at Sno-Pac in some way, shape or form.

He called the community a big family and acknowledged that they have been very supportive for 120 years.

And over those 120 years, there is still one thing at the heart of what Sno-Pac does: family. Peter said that they were organic before organic was cool, and he wasn’t ready to be the one who lets that legacy change, not as long as he could help it.

To learn more about Sno-Pac, visit http://www.snopac.com/index.htm.

