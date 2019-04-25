Try 3 months for $3
Map: Snow? Again? Saturday could be slushy

If you're ready to slip on a pair of sandals and put the lawn chairs out on the patio, you may want to wait until after Saturday.

La Crosse could see 2 to 4 inches of snow accumulation Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. The weekend will start with rain before 10 a.m. Saturday and slowly transition to snow by 2 p.m.

Snowfall could be heavy at times and winds are expected to gust to 26 mph, the weather service warns.

This would be the third bout of snow the region has seen since April 1, coming straight from a winter that blasted the Coulee Region with record amounts of snow and bone-chilling temperatures to boot.

The La Crosse is also currently under a flood warning, though the river is expected to fall a bit through Friday morning, the weather service reports.

The Mississippi registered at 14.1 feet in La Crosse Thursday morning, and moderate flooding will continue. Flood stage in La Crosse is 12 feet.

But there's at least some good news ahead: Friday's forecast is mostly sunny with a high near 60, and, according to the weather service, a sunny Sunday will drive temperatures back to a high of 49.

Grin and bear it on Saturday — and then hopefully, we're cruising toward summer.

