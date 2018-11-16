Snowfall to interrupt leaf collection in La Crosse

Winter is coming and interrupting leaf collection in the city of La Crosse.
The National Weather Service is predicting 2 to 3 inches of snowfall Friday night and Saturday morning, and unlike the trace snowfalls earlier this month, it won’t be melting before the day is out.
With highs below freezing Saturday, Sunday and into Monday, “it looks like we’ll keep it through the weekend into next week,” said meteorologist Dave Lawrence.
The snow falling means the city’s trucks will need to return to base in the early afternoon so plows can be placed on the vehicles and leaf collection will be suspended until it warms up enough for snow to melt off the piles.
La Crosse recycling coordinator Brandon Shea said he’s hoping they’ll be back to collecting leaves next week if the weather cooperates.
“There’s always that possibility that this cold weather will stick around,” he said.
If people are worried the trucks won’t come around again before the snow is here for good, they can drop their leaves off at the nine drop-off locations scattered throughout the city, including Witenberg Park, Hummingbird Road off of Hwy. B, West Copeland Park, Kane Street Garden, Myrick Park, the intersection of Bennett and 16th streets, Shelby Ball Field parking lot, East end of Scarlett Drive and intersection of Sunnyside Drive and Hwy. 35.
Yard waste can also be dropped off at Isle La Plume.
The drop-off sites will be open until further notice and collection will keep going until the snow prevents the leaf vacuums from sucking up the leaves.
“We’ll do it as long as we can until it’s unfeasible to keep going,” Shea said.
Shea reminded people that it was important to keep leaves out of the street, where they get washed into storm drains, plugging them up and causing flooding.
Lawrence said it’s looking like the snow will melt Wednesday or Thursday, when highs get up above 40.
With deer season starting Saturday and Thanksgiving coming up next week, Lawrence had a few words of advice for people traveling.
“Just take it easy out there tomorrow morning,” Lawrence said.
For more information, check the street department's Facebook page.
