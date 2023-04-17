Less than 48 hours after western Wisconsin basked in summertime heat, most of the region found itself buried under more than a foot of snow Monday.

Sparta reported 16 inches of snow through 2:15 p.m. Monroe County Sheriff's Office Capt. Jeffrey Spencer said the county had reported four vehicle crashes and 12 slide-offs through noon Monday. One overnight crash on Interstate 90 blocked a lane of westbound traffic for two hours.

"The snow came so quick and so hard that it made for difficult driving conditions," Spencer said. "The change in 48 hours was pretty amazing."

The snowstorm struck after a week of record-breaking temperatures. The mercury reached 89 degrees in La Crosse on Wednesday, and most areas in the region were still enjoying weather in the 70s on Saturday.

Spencer said most of the problems were in the western part of the county, where some of the region's heaviest snow was reported. He said the county experienced "localized" power outages caused by sagging tree limbs hitting power lines. He said power was restored quickly in most cases.

Spencer said one vehicle was reported damaged by a downed tree.

In La Crosse, the main hazard from the storm was downed power lines. There were 57 reports of downed power lines in the county from 1 p.m. Sunday through 9 a.m. Monday. The downed lines triggered scattered power outages. There were also 86 reports of trees or limbs blocking roads.

The county reported 22 vehicle crashes during the storm.

The heaviest snow totals followed a path through western Monroe County, eastern La Crosse County, central Jackson County and central Clark County. Local totals include Northfield (22 inches), Mindoro (20.5 inches), Neillsville (19 inches), West Salem (17.3 inches), Black River Falls (15 inches), Melrose (14 inches), Bangor (14 inches), Rockland (12 inches), La Crosse Airport (9.5 inches) and Tomah (8.5 inches).

There was significant snowfall variation in Chippewa County. A reporting station near Lake Wissota reported 12 inches, while sites in Chippewa Falls reported 5.1 and 4 inches.

In Minnesota, Winona received 10 inches, but totals tailed off quickly toward the west. The Rochester airport reported just 1.8 inches of snow.

The snow did have a positive impact on the fire danger. The cty of Onalaska lifted its burn ban late Monday afternoon and reported that the fire danger level had returned to "low."