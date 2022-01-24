Snowy winter leaves officials with tricky enforcement of La Crosse's snow removal laws

After another weekend of snowfall, the La Crosse Board of Public Works heard on Monday a slate of thorny appeals from residents about shoveling enforcements earlier in the season.

The board, which meets weekly, considered appeals from five addresses that had been charged for needing their sidewalks cleared by the city, and residents cited reasons ranging from illness to inconsistencies in enforcement from the city and its contractor.

The city currently requires that sidewalks be cleared within 24 hours after snow ceases to accumulate. After that window passes, a contractor with the city inspects all city sidewalks and removes any snow left behind, and those residences are charged a service fee.

Last fall the city hired Peterson Snow Plowing LLC to handle its snow removal for the season, and so far crews have shoveled 285 sidewalks, surpassing the total number of 282 from last winter. The board has reviewed seven appeals so far this winter.

One of those appeals came from Laura McHenry, who on Monday explained to the board that while she was sick over the holidays her 77-year-old neighbor helped shovel her sidewalk on the 2900 block of Losey Boulevard.

On New Years Eve, according to records, crews had to widen the shovel job. McHenry claimed that a crew member on site told her neighbor the work would be free of charge. But then the letter came — charging them $212 for the work.

"Our whole neighborhood is freaking out because just about everyone got one," McHenry said, describing the situation as "piracy" and claiming the contractors lied to them.

The city's chief building inspector, David Reinhart, said the contractor disputed that claim.

Since the incident, McHenry said her neighbor now shovels every morning and takes a photo of it in fear of being charged. McHenry said that she was unaware the sidewalk had to be shoveled to a certain width and would have corrected it herself given the chance.

"It's just a perfect storm and it's a high price to pay, because we always do what we're supposed to do," McHenry said to the board, which ultimately decided to deny her appeal.

On the North Side, Daniel Bridges said he was surprised after being charged for shoveling at his Wood Street home, saying he had previously shoveled, but that strong winds had blown snow back on the sidewalk while they were out of town.

"We've never had any issues with this," said Bridges, who was charged an even $200 for the work and noted in an email he has lived at the property for eight years.

Council member Scott Neumeister, who lives next door to Bridges, attested that his neighbor was diligent about removing the snow and was often the first one out snow blowing in the morning and helped his neighbors, too.

But additionally concerning to some was that Neumeister and several other property owners on the same block had not received invoices for shoveling by the city, despite snow visibly seen on their walks in the photos used as evidence against Bridges.

"That's the thing I'm getting stuck up on here is that clearly there are two or three other properties that have a similar, if not slightly worse, condition, and I'm just not getting why those weren't cleared off," said Matt Gallager, board member and interim director of Engineering and Public Works.

Mayor Mitch Reynolds said he was "very concerned" over the incident and asked staff to report back with more information. "If this walk was cleared then why wasn't council member Neumeister's walk cleared?"

Neumeister said he thought his neighbor had been "singled out," saying, "I find it iffy at best, and I think we need to dig into this further."

Reinhart said he would reach out to the contractor for more information, but said that the board should focus on the property in question. He also emphasized that this was the city's first year with the contractor, and that he recommended at the time of hire that the city stay with its previous contractor.

City planner Andrea Trane also recommended focusing on the individual property and said that the type of accumulation that occured was "really the key issue" for her. Staff clarified that accumulation was not specific to snow falling from the sky, but also included snow that has blown onto a sidewalk or been splashed on by snowplows.

The appeal was denied with Reynolds voting against it.

Another resident, Dylan Matiak, who lives on Robinsdale Avenue, appealed his invoice for $640 over concerns about shoveling his fragmented sidewalk, or what is often known as an "orphan" sidewalk, which means it's incomplete or doesn't connect to another sidewalk.

Reynolds disclosed to the board that last year he told Matiak that, because of the nature of his sidewalk, he was unlikely to be ticketed for not shoveling. A citation or ticket is different than receiving an invoice for service, and Reynolds said that this detail was misunderstood by the homeowner to mean that he did not need to shovel at all.

Orphan sidewalks present another crack in the complicated shovel laws, and shoveling these types of sidewalks has specifically been discussed before — including right next door to Matiak in 2013.

At the time, the city paused enforcing shoveling on fragmented sidewalks for the season, but staff on Monday said that the way shoveling has been enforced on orphan sidewalks has varied over the years.

Reynolds asked staff to prioritize completing and connecting any fragmented sidewalks in the city, and Gallager said the sidewalks in Matiak's neighborhood were "at the top of the list."

Reynolds said that while he didn't feel like he gave a "hall pass" to Matiak, he couldn't "in good conscience" vote to deny his appeal. He was the only no vote and the appeal was denied.

The two other appeals presented to the board on Monday were also denied, with council members Chris Kahlow and Rebecca Schwarz absent from the meeting.

The La Crosse area received several more inches of snow over the weekend, prompting more residents to break out the shovels and snow blowers, and another chance for snow is anticipated later in the week according to the U.S. National Weather Service of La Crosse.

Reinhart said the high number of shoveling charges from the city this year are likely due to a combination of increased snowfall and more incidents of residents not shoveling.

Officials stated that residents that receive invoices for shoveling can pay over several months. If not paid, the bill gets added to the resident's taxes at the end of the year.

