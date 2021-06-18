 Skip to main content
Snuffy's Bar hosting vaccine clinic, persons receiving shots invited for free pizza
Snuffy’s Bar will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic next week, with owner Ambrea Marcou offering free food and coupons to those who take part.

Ambrea Marcou

Ambrea Marcou, owner of Snuffy’s Bar in La Crosse.

“If you don’t like the idea of going to the hospital or pharmacy to get your shot, we’ve got a solution for you,” Marcou said. “Bring a friend, enjoy some free pizza, and help us get back to normal.”

The clinic will run from 3 to 6 p.m. in a tent outside Snuffy's, 1903 West Ave., and is free and open to anyone who has not received a COVID-19 vaccination. The single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine, approved for those 18 and older, and the two-dose Pfizer vaccine, approved for those 12 and older, will be available and administered by La Crosse County Health Department staff.

For Marcou, the best way to get her business back to 100% while protecting both her employees and customers is to get more shots into arms, she says. She encourages service industry workers who have not yet gotten their vaccine to stop by the clinic. 

“We’ll have coupons for a free adult beverage available to any service industry workers who get the vaccine that can be redeemed anytime,” Marcou said. “I know how hard my employees and everyone in the bar and restaurant trade works, so this will be a small token of appreciation.”

Over 51% of eligible La Crosse County residents are fully vaccinated, and the shots have been proven to be safe and effective. Locally, COVID-19 cases remain low. 

“The number of COVID-19 cases has been going down, and that’s great,” Marcou said. “But a single case could still force me to close my business if staff have to go into quarantine.”

Post vaccination, attendees will be invited inside the bar for free pizza during their 15-minute post dose observation period. Public health nurses will be present for assistance and questions. 

“Spread the word,” Marcou said. “This is a way to support local businesses, protect yourself and our community, while having some fun with us at Snuffy’s.”

 

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

