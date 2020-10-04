Soak it Up! award goes to co-recipients

The La Crosse Stormwater Group’s “Soak it Up!” project award this year goes to co-recipients Kurt and Renee Knutson and the First Congregational Church. Their efforts to resolve persistent water issues on their land went above and beyond to keep polluted runoff stormwater out of area waterways.

The award honors citizens and businesses that employ landscaping projects to reduce stormwater runoff and improve the livability of their neighborhoods.

The Knutsons’ project turned a barren piece of land in their neighborhood and converted it into an absorbent, park-like area, relieving their neighbors of basement flooding and beautifying the area.

The First Congregational Church’s biofilter rain garden was built around an exist drain to soak up and filter pollutants from stormwater with native forbs and grasses. The project included regrading and installing a concrete diversion curb to keep water from flowing down a wall into the basement boiler room.

Educational signage will be installed at the sites to highlight their projects and inspire others in the future.

To learn more about the award, the La Crosse Stormwater Group or how to begin your own project, visit lacrosseareawaters.org.

