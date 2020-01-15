Sober curious movement has health, wellness merits, says Gundersen chemical dependency counselor

And while the benefits of drinking a glass of red wine or the occasional drink have been espoused for everything from reducing risk of heart disease to increasing bone density, Bablitch says, "The pros don't outweigh the negatives of cutting out a drink."

Bablitch notes that a sober trial period could prove an eye opener for those whose alcohol dependence is borderline or genuinely problematic.

Individuals may not realize how much they rely on the pleasant effects — endorphin release, relaxation, social lubrication — of drinking until they abstain.

A reaction of agitation, depression or frustration when refraining can merit concern, and even those who imbibe exclusively at parties or gatherings have a risk of addiction. The Cleveland Clinic states that one in 10 social drinkers will develop alcoholism, the odds increasing to five in 10 for those who have a parent of grandparent with the disease.