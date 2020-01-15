Sober curious movement has health, wellness merits, says Gundersen chemical dependency counselor

The month of December tends to be alcohol heavy for many adults, with holiday toddies, cocktail-laden parties and a champagne toast — or three — on New Year's Eve.
And while partaking in "Dry January" offers a chance to hit refresh after an indulgent season, the new "sober curious" movement is taking abstinence to the next level, with participants dipping their toes into a liquor-free lifestyle.
"My initial feeling of the sober curious/sober sometimes movement is it's a positive thing for people to be looking at cutting back their alcohol usage," said Casey Bablitch adolescent/adult chemical dependency counselor with Gundersen Behavioral Health. "It's more of a wellness movement -- physical and mental."
The sober curious movement has been popularized by people looking to improve their overall health, as alcohol consumption can have many negative side effects, from dehydration due to its diuretic nature to restless sleep, caused by the liver's attempts to metabolize it. High-calorie liquors and beers can also lead to weight gain.
Most critically, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes imbibing raises the risk of mouth and throat, larynx, esphogual, colon and rectum and liver cancers, due to the DNA damage caused when the body breaks down alcohol into the chemical acetaldehyde.
Many individuals will see positive changes within just four weeks of sober living, Bablitch says, including improved energy, better concentration and possibly weight loss.
And while the benefits of drinking a glass of red wine or the occasional drink have been espoused for everything from reducing risk of heart disease to increasing bone density, Bablitch says, "The pros don't outweigh the negatives of cutting out a drink."
Bablitch notes that a sober trial period could prove an eye opener for those whose alcohol dependence is borderline or genuinely problematic.
Individuals may not realize how much they rely on the pleasant effects — endorphin release, relaxation, social lubrication — of drinking until they abstain.
A reaction of agitation, depression or frustration when refraining can merit concern, and even those who imbibe exclusively at parties or gatherings have a risk of addiction. The Cleveland Clinic states that one in 10 social drinkers will develop alcoholism, the odds increasing to five in 10 for those who have a parent of grandparent with the disease.
"People may find out they have more of an unhealthy relationship with alcohol than they realized. If they have trouble maintaining that period of sobriety that might be (an indicator)," Bablitch says, adding that bingeing at the end of the sober trial could also be indicative of an issue. "Really when you look at 'is alcohol causing a problem?' it's not how much or how often but how much it affects them when they do drink."
Bablitch cautions that experimenting with the sober curious movement is discouraged for those who are addicted, as withdrawal symptoms for alcoholics can be dangerous — shakes, rapid heart beat, high blood pressure — or even fatal. Heavy drinkers looking to quit should contact a physician for medically assisted detox.
If you are concerned about your alcohol usage, or others have expressed worry, Bablitch recommends taking advantage of local resources like Coulee Recovery Center, 933 Ferry St., or Alcoholics Anonymous, which has meeting listings at www.aalacrosse.org.
"The first step is asking for help," Bablitch says. "And there is help out there."
