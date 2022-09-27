 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Society will hold Fall Rally

The Scenic Coulee Circuit of the Lutheran Women’s Missionary Society will hold their Fall Rally on Saturday, Oct. 15.

The event will be at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church, Barre Mills. Registration is at 12:30 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 1 p.m. The guest speaker is Pastor Luke Thompson from Martin Luther College, New Ulm, Minnesota, where he teaches theology, history and philosophy. He also leads a “film and philosophy” club and a Great Books club.

The title of Pastor Thompson’s presentation is “A Gospel for the Loneliest Generation.” For over 20 years he has worked with and helped start campus ministries, presenting internationally on apologetics, philosophy and pop culture.

