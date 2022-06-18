Solar on La Crosse Schools hosts event Monday

Solar on La Crosse Schools (SOLS) invites the community to an event from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, June 20, at Northside Elementary/Coulee Montessori School, 1611 Kane St., on the south side of the building in a fenced area.

There will be music from River City Strings (student fiddle club) and Coulee Creek Trio (featuring Logan Middle School teacher Beth Becker); a student art exhibit, solar energy demos, kids activities, free snacks, big announcements and more.

In case of rain, the event will move inside the school cafeteria.

SOLS, a community group, is helping address environmental, educational and economic challenges faced by the School District of La Crosse.

The Northside Elementary/Coulee Montessori project helps the district reduce carbon emissions; saves money month after month for the district and its taxpayers, for decades to come; and provides sustainability learning tools to help the district meet career readiness objectives.

Northside Elementary/Coulee Montessori Roof-top Solar Array facts:

• Size: 130 kilowatt DC (100 kilowatt AC) array, 292 bifacial panels

o This project is the maximum size allowable under Xcel Energy’s current net-metering program. Should the regulatory climate change, this system is scalable. The system has also been designed with advancements in battery storage technology in mind. While this system will be grid-tied with no on-site storage component at this time, it provides the opportunity for transitioning to a micro-grid system in the future.

• Components: 130kW SolarEdge inverter and 146 optimizers

• Total Project Cost (installed): $239,500

• Funding: 100% donor, grant, and rebate funded (no tax dollars used), project is fully funded!

• Production: 20% of the energy used by Northside/CM

• Savings: About $1,000 per month initially. Accounting for inflation, $500,000 over the life of the system (25 years)

• Installation Date: Currently undergoing engineering review, then finalizing permitting, tentatively scheduled install for August 2022

