Solar on La Crosse Schools receives 2021 Inspiring Sustainability award

Solar on La Crosse Schools has received the 2021 Inspiring Sustainability award from area nonprofit The Sustainability Institute.

Solar on La Crosse Schools (SOLS), a volunteer group comprised of parents, students, teachers, community members and School District of La Crosse alumni, raised over $50,000 and partnered with the School District of La Crosse and the La Crosse Public Education Foundation to complete the first-ever solar installations in the district during the 2020-21 school year.

The Sustainability Institute, which celebrates regional efforts and serves as a hub for sustainability conversations and connections, presented SOLS Director Heather Talbot with the award, a hand-carved walking stick, last week during a virtual ceremony.

The award "belongs to the handful of local dreamers who chose to take action at a time when collaboration was made especially inconvenient due to the pandemic, who decided to put in the effort even though success was in no way obvious or guaranteed, and who resisted the temptation to cling to all-or-nothing thinking in favor of incremental progress," Talbot said.

The group's first solar project was installed at Summit Environmental School, which integrates an environmental focus throughout the curriculum. The pole-mounted solar panel was put up in October 2020. In June 2021, a 100 KW rooftop, grid-tied solar array was completed at Hamilton Elementary/SOTA II. The solar paneling reduces the cost of electricity on the building by more than 40%.

Students can monitor the system's performance, and SOLS is helping to equip teachers with solar energy lesson plans and classroom activities. SOLS also donated a portable, solar-powered generator and folding solar panel to the district for use in classroom demonstrations about solar energy or to power outdoor learning.

SOLS is currently fundraising for a large rooftop solar installation for Northside Elementary/Coulee Montessori, with an installation completion goal of June 2022.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.