Some La Crosse businesses open, others stay closed in wake of Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling

La Crosse Chamber gives guidelines to opening safely

The Greater La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce encouraged people to open their businesses safely and responsibly Thursday, releasing a set of recommendations to follow as they open.

Vikki Markussen, president of the La Crosse Chamber, urged Chamber members to remember that people are still afraid and the best business strategy would be one that takes that fear into account by communicating clearly with customers and employees.

"Let’s show them we can do this – protect employees and customers by complying with safety recommendations and still operate without spreading COVID," Markussen wrote on the Chamber website.

The Chamber recommends having a sanitation point where people can get hand sanitzer and a mask, strictly enforcing a policy forbidding people to come to work sick and requiring people to wear masks.