After historic springtime flooding, some La Crosse parks and trails reopened over the weekend.

Houska Dog Park, Riverside Park and the Riverside International Friendship Gardens all reopened Friday, May 5. The city’s parks and recreation department is responsible for determining when to reopen parks and trails.

Green Island Trail and Houska Park Trail also have reopened for pedestrian use. Joseph Houska Drive and East Veterans Memorial Drive have reopened for vehicle use.

Goose Island and Pettibone Park remain closed, as those areas experienced some of the highest waters. City and county staff are working on cleanup efforts.

Jim Flottmeyer, project specialist with the city's parks and recreation department, said Pettibone Park will likely take the longest to reopen because it is still underwater.

Copeland, Lueth and Veterans Freedom parks remained closed along with the Cottonwood, Grand Crossing, Willow and Jim Asfoor trails.

Flottmeyer isn't sure when the remaining parks will reopen; he said it depends on how much debris and silt is on the access roads.

In regard to trails, city staff needs to inspect them for safety, remove debris and add fill dirt to reinforce trail integrity in places where the trail edges might have washed away.

"Be patient, we are working on them," Flottmeyer said. "As soon as we feel the parks, trails and (boat) landings are safe, we will open them back up."

Boat launch facilities at Veterans Freedom Park, East Copeland, Seventh Street and Municipal Harbor are still closed until water levels recede further.

County and city staff ask that people stay away from the flooded parks until they are reopened.