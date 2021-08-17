 Skip to main content
Some La Crosse River Marsh trails reopen as high water begins to recede
Two trails in the La Crosse River Marsh have reopened as high water from heavy rainfalls last week begins to recede.

The Willow and Cottonwood Trails are open again as of Tuesday. The marsh trails closed after record rainfall in La Crosse that caused street flooding and elevated water levels.

The Grand Crossing Trail, which runs through the marsh between Myrick Park and St. James Street, remains closed, though, still experiencing high water. The paved trail will remain closed until the water goes down and any repairs can be made.

Barricades and signage are up, and the La Crosse Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department is reminding the public to be mindful of the closures and warnings.

