Some natural surfaced trails in La Crosse to open Friday,

Some of La Crosse's natural surfaced trails will open again for the season on Friday, April 15, according to the Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department.

The Hixon Forest, Gateway, Mathy, Dobson and Hass Tract trails will reopen Friday after being closed to accommodate the freeze-thaw cycle.

The city closes its natural surfaced trails for a period in the spring as the ground begins to thaw in the daytime and refreeze overnight, which causes wet and muddy trails.

Users can damage trails in these conditions, leaving footprints and ruts that create rough and bumpy trails and contributing to erosion, leaving expensive repairs.

While most of the natural surfaced trails will reopen Friday, the Upper Hixon Forest ones will remain closed for now.

Additionally, the city's paved trails continue to be open. This includes the La Crosse River Marsh, Pammel Creek, Bud Hendrickson, Chad Erickson Park, VIP/Green Island/Houska and Pettibone Park Lagoon Trails.

The city reminded users to follow trail etiquette, including following the marked trails and signs, yield to uphill traffic, travel at safe speeds, keep pets on leash and pick up trash or other items brought with you on the trail.

There is no camping, fires, smoking or littering on the trails.

For trail maps, visit cityoflacrosse.org/your-government/departments/parks-recreation-forestry/outdoor-recreation/trails.

