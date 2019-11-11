The Valheim 1-364 Sons of Norway Lodge will celebrate its 90th anniversary at 2:45 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, in Spring Grove, Minn.
The lodge was organized Dec, 7, 1928, by Eyvind B. Ager, and these 39 men signed up as the charter members: John J. Akre, John Bergsgaard, Olaus K. Dahle, Grant J. Ellingson, Harry J. Ellingson, James A. Engell, Carl E. Evenmoe, Carl J. Evenmoe, Otto Evenson, Sigurd Evenson, Henry Fladager, Einar J. Gran, Johan J. Gran, Walter Gran, Arnold M. Guttormson, Peter B. Halvorson, Obert N. Haugstad, Gustav M. Helland, William Johnsrud, Joesph E. Kroshus, Gerhard Larson, Harold S. Lovold, Nels N. Rauk, Rudolph S. Rauk, Carl Rostad, John P. Rud, Christian Schansberg, Orlando Schansberg, Gust Smerud, Martin Smerud, Alphy C. Solberg, Carl Rostad, Martin Swenson, Christian Sylling, Arthur Tweeten, Hans Tweeten, Louis Tweeten, Wm. Williamson and George L. Wold.
If your family descended from any of these charter members, event organizers would to have you attend the event at Trinity Lutheran Church.
You have free articles remaining.
The Luren Singers will perform, and Norwegian-inspired foods will be served for all in the Fellowship Hall after the program.
Guests are encouraged to wear a bunader or Norwegian sweaters.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.