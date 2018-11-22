Try 3 months for $3
Catholic Charities will sponsor a “Soup’s On” community lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or until the soup’s gone) Tuesday at the La Crosse diocesan agency’s downtown office at 413 Third St. S.

The to-go lunch, celebrating the global Giving Tuesday in which people are encouraged to donate to charities of their choice, will feature homemade soup, bread, dessert and water.

Giving Tuesday traces its origins to 2012, when the 92nd Street Y and the United Nations Foundation, both in New York City, suggested designating the Tuesday after Thanksgiving as a particular day to donate.

Catholic Charities’ slogan for the day is “Take what you need — give what you can,” said Karen Becker, Catholic Charities’ marketing director.

The underlying message is that folks can grab a lunch for free, if they don’t have the means, or contribute what they can afford (or more, if they’ve got it).

“It’s our way of giving back, and we appreciate whatever people can give us,” she said.

Proceeds from Soup’s On, with its hash tag of #Beagoodsamaritan and #GivingTuesday, will go to the La Crosse Warming Center, an overnight shelter for homeless people.

