South Dakota man injured in Vernon County motorcycle crash

A motorcyclist from Custer, South Dakota, sustained a leg injury after a Sept. 19 motorcycle crash in Vernon County.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, 68-year-old Gaylon Baker lost control of his northbound motorcycle after hitting a patch of gravel while negotiating a curve on Hwy. P in the town of Westby

Baker slid on the road before hitting the grass on an embankment. He was then thrown over the bike and landed about 15 feet away. He was treated at the scene by Westby First Responders and was transported by Tri-State Ambulance to Vernon Memorial Hospital in Viroqua with a leg injury.

Baker was wearing a helmet, jacket, gloves and boots at the time of the crash.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

