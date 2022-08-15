Southeast Minnesota Bluegrass Association to hold 30th anniversary festival

The Southeast Minnesota Bluegrass Association will celebrate its 30th Anniversary Festival Aug. 18-21 with a dynamite line-up of regional and national bands at Cushon's Peak Campground in Houston, Minnesota.

Golf cart transportation is available to the fully shaded concert area. An indoor concert area is available in case of rain. All are invited to bring a bluegrass instrument and attend the all-day 9 a.m. workshop on Wednesday.

Beginning Wednesday night Relay for Life will serve meals throughout the weekend for reasonable prices. All profits go to fight cancer.

Day visitors are welcome, however Tom Vix, owner and operator of the campground, said there are still electric and rough camping sites available.

Festival info or tickets: SEMBA, semba.tv; phone: 507-864-8109 or e-mail: darrbarr1962@gmail.com,

Admission: All four days, $40 (advance $38); Friday-Sunday, $35 (advance $33); Thursday, $16 Friday, $16; Saturday, $20; Sunday, $10; 16 and younger are free with adult.