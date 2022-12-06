 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Southside community workshop Dec. 8

ISG, in collaboration with Mayo Clinic Health System, Three-Sixty Real Estate Solutions, and Borton Construction, is holding a community workshop to review feedback and data and discuss ideas for future developments that would enhance near-southside neighborhoods in La Crosse.

The community workshop is planned for Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Lincoln Middle School from 5:30-7 p.m.

The public is encouraged to attend and provide input. Neighborhood maps and other information will be on display, and staff will be available to gather comments and answer questions.

Those unable to attend the meeting can find the same information and take a survey on the project website: https://isg.mysocialpinpoint.com/near-southside-neighborhood-visioning.

For additional information about the visioning project, contact Will Kratt, project manager, at 608-789-2034 or send an e-mail to Will.Kratt@isginc.com.

Dane Melby, the building and maintenance coordinator at English Lutheran Church in La Crosse waters a freshly planted flower bed that was done through the city's new "Beautify La Crosse" program.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

