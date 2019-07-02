In its 21st year, the Women's Fund of Greater La Crosse has surpassed the $600,000 mark in community grants awarded, bestowing upon 26 local organizations a total of $60,000 in funds Tuesday morning.
Founded in 1998, the Women's Fund serves to benefit women and girls through programming, participation and advancement opportunities, as well as fostering a sense of confidence, empowerment and giving back.
In 1999, the organization awarded its first set of grants, totaling $2,000, and set a precedent of financial and verbal support of worthy causes. That sum increased thirty-fold in 2019, with checks presented Tuesday in Marycrest Auditorium at Mayo Clinic Health System.
"The Women's Fund of Greater La Crosse prioritizes programs that impact attitudes and actions that benefit women and girls, promote opportunity, health and self-sufficiency for women and encourage women and girls to develop as philanthropists," says executive director Kaycie Green. "Thanks to the generosity of individuals and businesses in our community and the investments of past and current board members of both time and money, we have continued to increase our grant-making capacity. However, the need in our community is great and this was a particularly competitive grant year. There is still much work to be done and an opportunity for individuals in our community to continue making a difference in the lives of women and girls by becoming involved with the Women's Fund."
Among this year's grant awardees are the existing Southside Mom's United and upcoming Northside Mom's United neighborhood groups, run through La Crosse County Human Services and facilitated by Bridget Todd-Robbins, youth system of care administrator. The groups were allotted a total of $2,400.
Southside Mom's United was formed in December 2018 after conversations between Todd-Robbins and Redfield Street resident Toya Reynolds, a mom of five who relocated from Rochester the previous year. Working with Reynolds, says Todd-Robbins, "Really helped me understand how few opportunities there were here for her children and herself, which I think is true for many racially diverse individuals...A lot of the moms feel like there is a secret society they don't belong to, whether because of race, socioeconomic status or being a single mom."
In the spirit of addressing inequities, advocating for their children and their schooling and inspiring, empowering and supporting each other, Todd-Robbins and Reynolds began hosting monthly meetings at the Neighborhood City Church in the Washburn Neighborhood. Between 10 to 15 moms attend each session, with discussions preceded by a group meal and free child care offered onsite.
"This is a grassroots effort for a community and neighborhood to come together and really offer a larger voice in creating opportunities," Todd-Robbins said.
Guest speakers and conversations have covered affordable housing, self care and education, with School District of La Crosse officials attending two sessions for input on a revised student code of conduct. The latter was of particular importance to Reynolds, who says her kids, four of whom are currently teens, were a few weeks behind in the curriculum when they transferred to La Crosse schools and felt both unwelcome and unheard by their new teachers. Reynolds herself felt her commitment to her children's education was questioned.
"As single parents, we've got jobs, school, whatever — we can't make every single appointment," Reynolds said. "That doesn't mean we don't care."
The group is looking to explore topics of importance to their members, including life insurance, financial planning and, for those with criminal records, working through barriers to employment and community acceptance as they turn their lives around. Todd-Robbins is working on having the Boys and Girls Club lead skill building sessions while the moms meet, and a Northside Mom's United will kick off in August.
Reynolds, who looks forward to every meeting with her fellow moms, says the support of the Women's Fund, "Makes me feel good. It's really awesome that (funding) can happen. I have a voice. I can tell my children, 'Mom is a part of this and doing something right.'"
The Women's Fund also recognized programs for the daughters of the world, granting the Franciscan Spirituality Center $2,000 for Girls Connect: Developing Mindfulness in Adolescent Girls. Based on a program developed by Trish Johnson, a trauma-informed yoga and mindfulness teacher, at the Manitou Center in Winona, Girls Connect will kick off locally in late 2019 or early 2020 under Johnson's leadership. The program is designed to offer a safe space for female youth to learn and grow through art, journaling, yoga, conversation and friendship.
With its previous family mindfulness event an overwhelming success, Franciscan Spirituality Center program and retreat coordinator Jean Pagliaro says Girls Connect is a wonderful way to reach the youth and teen demographic. The grant will be used to finance the meeting space, materials and facilitation of Girls Connect.
"We are very grateful and blessed to have the Women's Fund as a partner in our community," Pagliaro said.
The Mississippi Valley Conservancy will use its $1,000 grant to bring Partner's Empowering Women Outdoors to the Coulee Region. Through a partnership with UW Stevens Point, which created the Becoming an Outdoors-Woman program in 1991, the MVC will offer a full day, multicourse workshop, held on conservancy protected land, for 20 to 25 women with an interest in wilderness exploration and recreation. Peggy Farrell, director of Wisconsin Becoming an Outdoors-Woman, has helped the program expand to 40 states and Canada and will assist MVC with planning. Scheduled for spring 2020, Partner's Empowering Women Outdoors aspires to help women feel safe and comfortable in outdoor settings, whether solo or accompanied, with the goal of participants passing along that knowledge to a younger generation of females.
"I'd like to express our appreciation to the Women's Fund for recognizing the opportunity to empower women through this program, boost their confidence and bolster their skills," says MVC executive director Carol Abrahamzon.
Another nature-minded program, the Girls Empowered day camp from GROW La Crosse, received $2,200, allocated for the rental of the Deep Root Community Farm, staffing, supplies and an iPad Microscope for camp research projects. Curriculum will include the scientific method, data collection, sampling methods, observation of the natural world and talks from women in science fields.
"The Women's Fund is making Empowered Girls farm camp possible," said Jamie O'Neill, executive director of GROW. "They are the sole and full funders of this unique week of GROW farm camp which will allow 18 girls from 3rd through 12th grade to explore scientific topics, in particular biology, and how fun it can be. "
The 2019 Women's Fund grant recipients:
- Aptiv Foundation – 2019 Miss RemarkAble Pageant
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of the 7 Rivers Region – Big Sisters Little Sisters Service Learning
- Bluff Country Family Resources – Women and Girls Empowerment
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse – Junior Girls Mentoring Program on the North Side
- Catholic Charities of the Diocese of La Crosse – Care packages for homeless women
- Coulee Council on Addictions – Women's Craft Program
- Couleecap, Inc. – Homeless Programs
- Family & Children's Center – Hope Academy
- First Teen Clothes Closet – First Teen Clothes Closet Racially Diverse Hair Kits
- FSPA Franciscan Spirituality Center – Girls Connect: Developing Mindfulness in Adolescent Girls
- GROW La Crosse – Empowered Girls Camp
- Habitat for Humanity- La Crosse Area – Women Build Educational Program
- Independent Living Resources – Recovery Avenue's Women Supporting Women Group
- La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation – Leadercast Women
- La Crosse County Health Department – The Women's Transportation Fund
- La Crosse County Human Services – Southside and Northside Mom's United
- Mississippi Valley Conservancy – Partners Empowering Women Outdoors
- New Horizons Shelter and Outreach Centers, Inc. – Survivors' Fund
- School District of La Crosse – Hamilton Elementary-Community School Initiative
- The Parenting Place – Dinner and Diapers
- The Salvation Army – Rent Assistance
- UW-L Self-Sufficiency Program – Writing and Math Instruction
- WAFER, Inc. – Women and Girls Hygiene Project
- Western Technical College Foundation – Educational Access for Women 2019
- YWCA La Crosse – Ruth House
- YWCA La Crosse – Teen LEAD
