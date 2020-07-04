Southside Moms United members share experiences with racism, hopes for community change

"My son was very upset, very frustrated," says Williams, who notes -- "knock on wood" -- the 13-year-old has not yet been the target of overt racism, but she recognizes that "as a young male, he probably will experience it and I need to prepare him for it."

Her 12-year-old, Davoneya, she says, has asked, "Why are these things happening? Why are people this way?" and awoke one morning at 2:30 a.m. crying.

"She's a social media girl -- she's getting a lot of information from that and seeing a lot," Williams says.

Davoneya, who says it took awhile for her to react to what had happened, has noticed looks when at the pool with her father, their skin tones opposite. Williams has endured the most bias, having lived in La Crosse 28 years and been racially targeted back in college and in the decades since.

"I remember from the beginning I've had some negative experiences," Williams said. While a student, she recalls having her backpack on as she stopped in Target while waiting for the bus back to campus. While doing her shopping a woman and her daughter stopped her, saying a young man was tracking her.