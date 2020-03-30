Spaghetti dinner still underway

You have free articles remaining.
The Swing Bridge Pub will host La Crescent Baseball’s Spaghetti Dinner from 2 to 7 p.m. or while supplies last on March 31 at the La Crescent Event Center, 595 Veterans Way, La Crescent.
Attendees may drive up to the event center, contribute a free-will donation, and pick up spaghetti dinners including breadsticks and caesar salads. All donations will be split between five local restaurants: Swing Bridge Pub, Schmitty’s Timeout Tavern, Kaddy’s Kafe, Sports Hub and Corky’s Pizza, all of which have been impacted by the outbreak restrictions.
