Sparta announces schedule for Concerts in the Park
top story

The Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the schedule for the 2021 Summer Concerts in the Park series.

The free Wednesday night concerts begin May 26 at Evans-Bosshard Park and run through Aug. 25.

This year’s musical lineup includes Dirt River, Old Soul Society, Home Grown Tomatoes, Flibbertijibbet and Surf Zombies, New Piano Guys, TUGG, Carlos Danger, Honey and Rust and the Craig Olson Project.

The final concert features the Pat Watters Band for a Military Appreciation Night performance.

New for this season are theme nights, including a bike show, beach party and senior appreciation.

Performances run from 7-9 p.m. in the Kiwanis Bandshell, and local not-for-profits will operate concession stands. Concert-goers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket.

Concert updates can be found on the Sparta Chamber Facebook page or by calling the Chamber office at 608-269-4123.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal.

