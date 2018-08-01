Subscribe for 33¢ / day

SPARTA -- Sparta Area Cancer Support will host a walk/rally fundraiser at 6 p.m. Friday at Sparta Memorial Football Field. 

The event will feature an opening ceremony with a gun salute and the National Anthem, followed by entertainment from Laurel Brandt, Diane Clark and Tony and the Invaders. There will be basket and quilt raffles, a cash prize drawing, luminary sale and food stands. 

All funds raised will be used locally. For more information, call 608-269-5243, 608-269-5939 or visit spartaareacancersupport.org.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

0
0
0
0
0

General assignment reporter

Emily Pyrek covers human interest stories, local events and anything involving dogs for the La Crosse Tribune. She is always interested in story ideas and can be contacted at emily.pyrek@lee.net.