SPARTA -- Sparta Area Cancer Support will host a walk/rally fundraiser at 6 p.m. Friday at Sparta Memorial Football Field.
The event will feature an opening ceremony with a gun salute and the National Anthem, followed by entertainment from Laurel Brandt, Diane Clark and Tony and the Invaders. There will be basket and quilt raffles, a cash prize drawing, luminary sale and food stands.
All funds raised will be used locally. For more information, call 608-269-5243, 608-269-5939 or visit spartaareacancersupport.org.