The Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce will host a Cracker Barrel Legislative Breakfast at 7 a.m. July 29 at Sparta Family Restaurant, 741 Avon St.
The $5 breakfast provides an opportunity to learn about the latest developments in local, state and national government, the state budget and legislators' plans and priorities in representing the community.
Legislative breakfasts are typically held on the last Monday of every other month and provide an opportunity to ask questions and get acquainted with area lawmakers. The next breakfast is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 30.
For more information on Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce programs, visit www.bikesparta.com or call 608-269-4123.
