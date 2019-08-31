Great Rivers United Way has awarded the Sparta Boys & Girls Club a grant of $983 to support Stride Academy and Junior Staff programming.
Stride Academy is a computer-based tutorial program that utilizes technology and participation incentives to find the strengths and gaps of 75 participating students on Common Core and state standardized testing.
The Junior Staff program helps teens develop interpersonal skills, a strong work ethic and a deeper sense of community engagement to prepare members for careers in service professions. The grant will allow 45 teens to be trained and supported as Junior Staff.
Great Rivers United Way received and reviewed 18 applications in its 70th Anniversary Venture Grant cycle, and nine local programs received $15,000 total through the grant program.
