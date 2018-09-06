It’s been a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad start to the school year for the Sparta Area School District.
District officials are spending the latter half of this week working with Lamers Bus Lines, its busing contracter, to sort out routing issues that resulted in some students not being picked up on Tuesday and that forced the cancellation of school on Thursday and Friday.
Classes are expected to resume next week.
“In recent weeks, SASD received several assurances from Lamers that student busing was ready for the first day of school,” said Superintendent Amy Van Deuren, who added that the district was aware of problems with Lamers’ routing last week, and that the two sides had tried to correct them.
“Despite our best efforts, students and families still experienced an unacceptable level of problems and issues with transportation [on] the first day of school,” she said.
On Tuesday, many students did not have a bus arrive to pick them up, according to district officials, and those who were picked up experienced longer-than-expected rides due to the incorrect routing.
Van Deuren assured parents that Lamers had sent additional managers to the Sparta school district, and that they would remain there until the routes are redrawn and the buses are running as intended.
Once the busing system is functional, she said, the district will take a deeper dive into the root cause of the problems.
“At the end of the day, it is the responsibility of the school district to ensure that students have safe transportation to and from school,” Van Deuren said. “On behalf of the Sparta Area School District, I apologize to families for the ongoing transportation issues. Student safety, both physical and emotional, is our top priority.”
