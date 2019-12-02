Sparta cancels Tuesday classes; handgun, student reported missing

The Sparta Area School District canceled classes Tuesday after school officials learned that a student might be in possession of a missing handgun.

Sparta High School went into a secure perimeter and classroom hold around 2:45 p.m. Monday, when the potential threat was first reported.

In what officials described as a precautionary measure, the district canceled classes, practices and all other district activities for Tuesday. Students and staff were instructed to avoid district buildings.

The district did not specify the owner of the missing handgun, nor where it might have been taken from.

The student who is believed to be in possession of the firearm was not at school Monday. The student’s whereabouts were still unknown Monday evening, school officials said.

“While this information was unconfirmed, we perceived it to be a credible safety concern and treated it as such,” the district said in a written announcement. “We will share more information tomorrow as soon as we are able. Thank you for your cooperation and patience as we work through this issue with law enforcement.”

