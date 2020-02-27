Sparta couple uses Angel Eye system at Mayo to introduce infant twins to international relatives

The Siaumaus, who didn't learn their firstborn would, in fact, be firstborns until 22 weeks into the pregnancy -- "twice the work, twice as blessed," they say -- have used Angel Eye to introduce their girls to family on both the West Coast and in the South Pacific.

"In Samoa, they just went through a tropical storm, and right after they got the news (of the births) they were really excited and went to find WiFi," Douglas says.

Angel Eye can also be used to provide brief typed updates.

With Nia and Moli, born more than five weeks early and weighing four pounds, one ounce and three pounds, one ounce, respectively, still in incubators much of the time, either Susann, Douglas or a nurse, with the parents' permission, can write about treatments the twins are undergoing, such as phototherapy for jaundice, or milestones.

"The team here is pretty on point," Douglas says. "When one finished her first bottle the nurse put a sticky note with 'I finished my first bottle' and a smiley face on the monitor. A lot of our family members appreciated the humor."

For parents whose infants require weeks or even months-long stays in the Special Care Nursery, Angel Eye can provide a sense of calm, reassurance and closeness in their absence.