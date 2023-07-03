SPARTA — A home was damaged after an overnight fire that started three blocks from the Sparta fire chief's home.

According to Sparta Area Fire Protection District Chief Mike Arnold, firefighters were dispatched Sunday morning around 3:45 a.m. to 419 W. Montgomery St., where heavy flames and smoke were seen pouring from the structure.

The occupant of the home attempted to put out the fire with a garden hose and sustained second-degree burns. The occupant was transported by Sparta ambulance to a La Crosse hospital.

A dog was also able to escape the house with no injuries.

The home sustained heavy fire and smoke damage. A motorhome parked next to the house sustained heavy fire damage.

Arnold said the origin of the fire has been identified, but the cause remains under investigation.

Fire crews were on the scene for 3 hours, and Montgomery Street was closed to traffic during that time.