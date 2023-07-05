Fire district chief Mike Arnold said the accident happened toward the end of Sparta's annual Independence Day fireworks show. The show was held at Sparta Memorial Park and sponsored by the city's Parks and Recreation Department.

Arnold said the accident was caused by "a 25-shot cake" that may have been faulty. He said it appears one of the display's mortars burned through the side and may have caused four of the other mortars to tip over and discharge. He said the fire department always maintains a "secure safety zone" around the show.