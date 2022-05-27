 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sparta High School Class of 2022

  • 0

Sparta High School commencement exercises will be held Friday at 7 p.m. at Sparta Memorial Field. 

Class of 2022 graduates are Bernardo Aguilar Gonzalez, Maverick Eugene Allen, Caleb William Richard Almquist, Brianna Josephine Anderson, Gracia Beth Anderson, Alexander James Andros, Grace Emily Bainter, Connor David Baseman, Abigail Jean Baumel, Codey Scott Berge, Benjamin Samuel Bickford, Emma Louise Blackdeer, Olivia Allison Blazek, Madysun Vyctoria Breeze, Madison Marie Brown, Hayden Matthew Brueggeman, Shade Matde Bunker.

Jacob Thomas Burke, Gabriella Dorine Burnham, Tyler James Caudill, Savannah Jewel Clark, Phoebe Joellen Cleveland, Taylor Shelby Cook, Matthew L Cooksley, Jonathan Cruz Cano, Marcus Nathaniel Danzy Jr, Abigail Lillyan Dearman, Scarlett Virginia Dehart, Hadley Veronica Deters, Jaydin Lee Dries, Yubia Sarahi Duran, Kaydin James Economy, Alli May Edie, Aden Michael Edmonds, Lyndsey Virginia Ernst, Rosealyna Eryn Evered, Colton James Flock.

Kalysta Renee Foster, Isaac Alan Gil, Isis Gomez, Jelyna Karla Gonzalez, Carson James Greeno, Ashley Suliema Gudino, Dayton Adam Hansen, Joshua Lee Hasbun Hughes, Viktoria Annafaye Haugen, Jacob Matthew Haymaker, Emma Justine Hemmersbach, Jayda Sue Hemmersbach, Alexis Hannah Henry, Taylor Rose Henthorne, Collin Duran Hernandez, Esmeralda Hernandez- Velasco, Fredy Hernandez Aguilar, Marissa Hernandez Aguilar, Olivia Rachel Hirsch, Shannon Lea Hoffman, Annalyssa Rose Holliday, Dominic Jontay Huddleston, Brooke Marie Hudson, Tania Huerta-Cruz.

People are also reading…

Ivan Hurtado Pahuamba, Morgan Rose Intihar, Christopher Joseph Jacobs, Amanda Lee Jaeger, Alexys Dawn Johnson, Payton Marie Jones, Keegan William Kehren, Nicholas Delmer Kent, Olyvia Rae Kenworthy, Seth Greggory Kenyon, Colin Sidney Kintzinger, Tye Daniel Klass, Karson Lee Knoll, Rianna Joy Knoll, Soleil Kay Konze, Ellie Anne Kowitz, Jailynn Rene Krauss, Alexander Santiago Kress, Darius Anthony Krueger, Camryn Elizabeth Laforce, Matthew Jeffrey Langston, Katelyn Lee Lara, Nadia Mae Laufenberg.

Jenna Marie Laxton, Aiden Matthew Leis, Ty Carson Lietzau, Mitchell Lawrence Loback, Antonio Javier Lopez, Giovanna Marie Lopez, Raul Lopez-Aquino, Kailah Elizabeth Losacker, Samuel Frank Lovgren, Alex Lee Lueth, Wyatt Dennis Lund, Magnus James Markgren, Oziris Abrahania Martinez Lope, Joel Thomas Martinez-Sherin, Elena Martinson, Lilian Mcalpine, James Dale Mcswain, Jefry Mendoza Blandon, Anna Elizabeth Meyer, Wyatt Taylor Michael, Donald Austin Michaelsen.

Destiny Nicole Mires, Xavier Aaron Moe, Samuel Alexander Molstad, Dalton Cory Morkrid, Anthony John Morris, Grace Louise Morris, Jack Thomas Olivier, Taylor Rose Opper, Jillian Frances Ostrem, Hayley Jean Oswald, Alicia Magdalena Pablo-Escalan, Valeria Pahuamba Lemus, Colten Allen Pennel, Harlee Phipps, Lucas Montenegro Pires, Bradley James Poss, Kaeli Elizabeth Rank, Zoey Lynn Reinart, Peter John Rench, Madison Kay Rhymer, Vaughn Thomas Rice, Matthew Walter Richards, Malory Janet Russ, Anna Jo Schmitz, Severance Teagan Schodeberg, Brooklyn Elizabeth Schreier, Makenzie Rose Schultz, Natalie Elizabeth Schulz, Lucy A Schwarz, Ciara Rose Settles, Kaitlyn Marie Sexton, Colton John David Shafer, Kaelan Royce Sharp.

Ronan Steele Sharp, Dylan Andrew Shimota, Brayden Ronald Siekert, Kaiyin Lee Smith, Tucker Alexander Smith, Zoey Ann Smith, Pierce Gerald Squyres, Zachary William Stalsberg, Dustin Charles Stark, Devin James Stolpa-Zietlow, Lauren Elizabeth Suhanich, Carys Marie Sullivan, Damijon Michael Talsky, Jasmine Tzitziky Tapia, Elizabeth Tello-Valdez, Adam Jakoby Thompson, Gavin Benjamin Thompson, Seleen Marie Trinidad, Katherine Angel Trujillo, Michael James Vallo, Benjamin Vantassel, Oakley Donald-Que Vasicek, Adela Lynn Velasco, Edith Velasco-Hernandez.

, Gavin James Weibel, Christopher James Wells Jr, Lily Joy Wiegand, Elijah Lee Williams, Nathaniel Lawrence Witherow, Valerie Rose Zahrte Willow-Mae Marie Zahrte, Richard Abraham Zeiler Jr, Devon Lee Zuniga-Swenson, And Xavier Anthony Zwiefel.

Photos: On the Elroy-Sparta State Trail

1 of 16
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Real estate transfers

The following are real estate transfers filed in La Crosse County. By law, some transfers are exempt from transfer fees; these properties are …

Watch Now: Related Video

These ancient shrimp had 800 dagger-like spines that were used to shred their meals

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News