Sparta High School Class of 2022

Sparta High School commencement exercises will be held Friday at 7 p.m. at Sparta Memorial Field.
Class of 2022 graduates are Bernardo Aguilar Gonzalez, Maverick Eugene Allen, Caleb William Richard Almquist, Brianna Josephine Anderson, Gracia Beth Anderson, Alexander James Andros, Grace Emily Bainter, Connor David Baseman, Abigail Jean Baumel, Codey Scott Berge, Benjamin Samuel Bickford, Emma Louise Blackdeer, Olivia Allison Blazek, Madysun Vyctoria Breeze, Madison Marie Brown, Hayden Matthew Brueggeman, Shade Matde Bunker.
Jacob Thomas Burke, Gabriella Dorine Burnham, Tyler James Caudill, Savannah Jewel Clark, Phoebe Joellen Cleveland, Taylor Shelby Cook, Matthew L Cooksley, Jonathan Cruz Cano, Marcus Nathaniel Danzy Jr, Abigail Lillyan Dearman, Scarlett Virginia Dehart, Hadley Veronica Deters, Jaydin Lee Dries, Yubia Sarahi Duran, Kaydin James Economy, Alli May Edie, Aden Michael Edmonds, Lyndsey Virginia Ernst, Rosealyna Eryn Evered, Colton James Flock.
Kalysta Renee Foster, Isaac Alan Gil, Isis Gomez, Jelyna Karla Gonzalez, Carson James Greeno, Ashley Suliema Gudino, Dayton Adam Hansen, Joshua Lee Hasbun Hughes, Viktoria Annafaye Haugen, Jacob Matthew Haymaker, Emma Justine Hemmersbach, Jayda Sue Hemmersbach, Alexis Hannah Henry, Taylor Rose Henthorne, Collin Duran Hernandez, Esmeralda Hernandez- Velasco, Fredy Hernandez Aguilar, Marissa Hernandez Aguilar, Olivia Rachel Hirsch, Shannon Lea Hoffman, Annalyssa Rose Holliday, Dominic Jontay Huddleston, Brooke Marie Hudson, Tania Huerta-Cruz.
Ivan Hurtado Pahuamba, Morgan Rose Intihar, Christopher Joseph Jacobs, Amanda Lee Jaeger, Alexys Dawn Johnson, Payton Marie Jones, Keegan William Kehren, Nicholas Delmer Kent, Olyvia Rae Kenworthy, Seth Greggory Kenyon, Colin Sidney Kintzinger, Tye Daniel Klass, Karson Lee Knoll, Rianna Joy Knoll, Soleil Kay Konze, Ellie Anne Kowitz, Jailynn Rene Krauss, Alexander Santiago Kress, Darius Anthony Krueger, Camryn Elizabeth Laforce, Matthew Jeffrey Langston, Katelyn Lee Lara, Nadia Mae Laufenberg.
Jenna Marie Laxton, Aiden Matthew Leis, Ty Carson Lietzau, Mitchell Lawrence Loback, Antonio Javier Lopez, Giovanna Marie Lopez, Raul Lopez-Aquino, Kailah Elizabeth Losacker, Samuel Frank Lovgren, Alex Lee Lueth, Wyatt Dennis Lund, Magnus James Markgren, Oziris Abrahania Martinez Lope, Joel Thomas Martinez-Sherin, Elena Martinson, Lilian Mcalpine, James Dale Mcswain, Jefry Mendoza Blandon, Anna Elizabeth Meyer, Wyatt Taylor Michael, Donald Austin Michaelsen.
Destiny Nicole Mires, Xavier Aaron Moe, Samuel Alexander Molstad, Dalton Cory Morkrid, Anthony John Morris, Grace Louise Morris, Jack Thomas Olivier, Taylor Rose Opper, Jillian Frances Ostrem, Hayley Jean Oswald, Alicia Magdalena Pablo-Escalan, Valeria Pahuamba Lemus, Colten Allen Pennel, Harlee Phipps, Lucas Montenegro Pires, Bradley James Poss, Kaeli Elizabeth Rank, Zoey Lynn Reinart, Peter John Rench, Madison Kay Rhymer, Vaughn Thomas Rice, Matthew Walter Richards, Malory Janet Russ, Anna Jo Schmitz, Severance Teagan Schodeberg, Brooklyn Elizabeth Schreier, Makenzie Rose Schultz, Natalie Elizabeth Schulz, Lucy A Schwarz, Ciara Rose Settles, Kaitlyn Marie Sexton, Colton John David Shafer, Kaelan Royce Sharp.
Ronan Steele Sharp, Dylan Andrew Shimota, Brayden Ronald Siekert, Kaiyin Lee Smith, Tucker Alexander Smith, Zoey Ann Smith, Pierce Gerald Squyres, Zachary William Stalsberg, Dustin Charles Stark, Devin James Stolpa-Zietlow, Lauren Elizabeth Suhanich, Carys Marie Sullivan, Damijon Michael Talsky, Jasmine Tzitziky Tapia, Elizabeth Tello-Valdez, Adam Jakoby Thompson, Gavin Benjamin Thompson, Seleen Marie Trinidad, Katherine Angel Trujillo, Michael James Vallo, Benjamin Vantassel, Oakley Donald-Que Vasicek, Adela Lynn Velasco, Edith Velasco-Hernandez.
, Gavin James Weibel, Christopher James Wells Jr, Lily Joy Wiegand, Elijah Lee Williams, Nathaniel Lawrence Witherow, Valerie Rose Zahrte Willow-Mae Marie Zahrte, Richard Abraham Zeiler Jr, Devon Lee Zuniga-Swenson, And Xavier Anthony Zwiefel.
1 of 16
Cyclists make their way into a ¾-mile tunnel on the Elroy-Sparta State Trail near Norwalk. The nation's first rails-to-trails conversion has reopened more than three years after it was damaged by heavy rains.
A cyclist crosses a new bridge over the Baraboo River on the Elroy-Sparta State Trail. The Department of Natural Resources spent about $2.3 million to replace bridges, culverts and sections of trail washed away by floodwaters in 2018.
Lincoln Steward eats lunch Wednesday at the Eagle Eye Bar and Grill in Elroy on his way from Lodi to West Salem. It was the 11th leg of Steward's planned trip from his home in Nazareth, Pa., to Anchorage, Alaska.
Fourth-grade students from Prairie Hill Waldorf School in Pewaukee prepare to embark on a two-day trip on the 32.5-mile Elroy-Sparta State Trail. “If we’re going to study Wisconsin geography, we should experience it,” said teacher Sandy Loucks.
Cyclists Bradley Bridges, left, and Jeremy Williams, both of Rochester, Minn., rest at the entrance to a tunnel on the Elroy-Sparta State Trail near Norwalk during their trip from Winona, Minn., to Elroy and back.
Cyclists prepare to depart from the Elroy-Sparta State Trail headquarters in Kendall, Wis. Wednesday, May 27, 2015. The historic building once served as a train depot for the former railway which formerly occupied the site. John Hart -- State Journal
Terri Dellamaria, 49, left, of Lauderdale Lakes; Jim Cox, 57, of East Troy and his daughter, Elizabeth Weinkauf, 29, Waterford, make their way past the headquarters of the Elroy-Sparta State Trail in Kendall. The historic building served as a train depot for decades until train traffic was halted in 1964.
Terri Dellamaria, 49, left, of Lauderdale Lakes, Jim Cox, 57, of East Troy, and his daughter, Elizabeth Weinkauf, 29, Waterford, make their way past the headquarters of the Elroy-Sparta State Trail in Kendall. The historic building served as a train depot for decades until train traffic was halted in 1964.
Glenn Bates and Cheryl Castles from the Springfield, Ill., area, make their way past the headquarters of the Elroy-Sparta State Trail in Kendall. The trail in Monroe County serves about 35,000 riders a year.
Glenn Bates and Cheryl Castles from the Springfield, Ill., area make their way past the headquarters of the Elroy-Sparta State Trail in Kendall. The trail in Monroe County serves about 35,000 riders a year.
Anita Hege, left, her sister, Susanna, both of La Farge, Wis., pause along the Elroy-Sparta State Trail with a visiting friend from Haiti, Males Mainviel, during cycling trip along the trail west of Norwalk, Wis. Wednesday, May 27, 2015. John Hart -- State Journal
Preparing for an anticipated influx of summer cyclists, Jeanette Von Haden and Nick Huerth paint the interior of the Creamery Ice Cream and More roadside stand near the Elroy-Sparta State Trail in Wilton. Bikers from around the world travel the trail, with many frequenting businesses along the way.
Established in 1966 on the bed of the former Chicago and North Western railroad, the Elroy-Sparta State Trail is the nation's first "rails-to-trails" conversion and draws about 60,000 users per year.
A cyclist rides along a restored section of the Elroy-Sparta State Trail that was washed away when the Kickapoo River surged over its banks in August 2018.
A bridge remains damaged on the Elroy-Sparta Trail from the 2018 floods.
Guided by the light of a friend's small bicycle light, Anita Hege of La Farge, walks through a nearly mile-long tunnel on the Elroy-Sparta State Trail near Norwalk.
Dave Heilman, president of the board of the Friends of the Elroy-Sparta State Trail, shows of the fleet of rental bikes at the depot in Kendall.
