Sparta man experiences success with robot-assisted double surgeries at Mayo

The technology has been available at Mayo for several years, and the La Crosse hospital has been using the third incarnation of the machine for around a year. The device allows surgeons to make smaller incisions, as the robot appendage, which follows the movements of surgeon’s hands, is around the size of a pinkie finger tip and can easily enter a small opening.

The robot is precise and fully controlled by the surgeon, Lloyd says, describing it as “an extension of the doctor” and likening the robot to “small hands in your abdomen.”

Per a 2019 report published on the National Center for Biotechnology Information website, around 85% of radical prostatectomies performed in the U.S. are done with robot assistance, and other surgeries which can be aided robot technology include colorectal, gynecological, cardiac and thoracic surgeries.

Not all hospitals offer robotic surgeries, and patients with certain medical conditions or extensive surgical histories may not be suitable candidates, in which case open surgery may be required.

Mayo patient William Wissestad, who required surgery for prostate cancer and also needed removal of an inguinal hernia, opted to have Pate and Lloyd team up for his Feb. 8 operation. “The beauty in my mind is they were able to do both surgeries in the same event,” he said.