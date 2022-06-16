 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Sparta man injured by gunshot

A Sparta man was med-flighted Tuesday after being seriously injured by a firearm.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office in a release stated the Monroe County 911 Communication Center on June 14 received a call that an individual had accidentally shot a gun into his own mouth.   

Emergency personnel responded to a home in the Township of Angelo and rendered aid before the victim was transported by Sparta Ambulance. Due to the extensiveness of his injuries, he was then flown to La Crosse by GundersenAir.   

The initial investigation indicates that alcohol and unsafe handling of the firearm were likely factors in the shooting, according to the release. A witness on the scene was arrested due to unrelated warrants. 

The name of the injured person has not yet been released, and the incident remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

