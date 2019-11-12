{{featured_button_text}}

CFS Brands LLC will permanently close its facility at 401 Black River St. in Sparta. The closure will affect more than 80 employees, according to a notice from the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.

The closure has been prompted by the company’s decision to discontinue the product line manufactured at that location.

This workforce reduction includes 15 salary and 68 hourly positions. The company expects to begin eliminating positions as early as Jan. 31 and expects a complete closure on March 31.

According to its website, CFS Brands provides products for the food service, sanitary maintenance health care and hospitality industries.

