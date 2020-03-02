Sparta middle and high schools to participate in music festival
0 comments

Sparta middle and high schools to participate in music festival

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The music departments of Sparta Middle School and Sparta High School will participate in the District Large Group Music Festival day-long event, with the festival concert to be be held at 7 p.m. March 6 in the new gym of Sparta High School, 506 N. Black River St., Sparta.

All band and choirs from both middle and high school will be participating, led by directors Camie Schneider, Kyle Sonnemann, Carrie Thompson, Joe Gantzer and Lisa Cash.

The concert will be free and open to the public and feature all participants in grades six through 12.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News