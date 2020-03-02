Sparta middle and high schools to participate in music festival

The music departments of Sparta Middle School and Sparta High School will participate in the District Large Group Music Festival day-long event, with the festival concert to be be held at 7 p.m. March 6 in the new gym of Sparta High School, 506 N. Black River St., Sparta.

All band and choirs from both middle and high school will be participating, led by directors Camie Schneider, Kyle Sonnemann, Carrie Thompson, Joe Gantzer and Lisa Cash.

The concert will be free and open to the public and feature all participants in grades six through 12.

