Sparta museum toy display looks beyond the holiday

The Monroe County Local History Room this year needed a holiday display with a longer shelf life.
The museum found a ready answer: toys.
“Toys are always in season,” museum employee Hannah Scholze said.
Beginning Nov. 19, the museum opens its “The Toys we Love” exhibit. Board games, puzzles, dolls, toy cars and an early Nintendo entertainment system are part of the display scheduled to run through the end of next summer.
The museum in downtown Sparta traditionally organizes a holiday display, but museum director Jarrod Roll said COVID-19 forced a more long-term approach. The museum is open by appointment only just three days a week, and Roll said a longer timeframe is necessary to ensure maximum viewership. He said the museum settled on a display that’s “holiday-friendly but not holiday-specific.”
“There’s no mad dash to get here in five weeks,” he said. “It won’t disappear over the holiday.”
The display is a product of public feedback. The museum asked the public to decide which toys spanning the 1940s to 1990s should be part of the 12-category display and received over 400 responses through Facebook. Museum personnel determined which toys were the most popular and made subtle inquiries to acquire items for the exhibit. The museum will announce which toys made the cut Nov. 19.
“We didn’t want to do a large-scale ask because that would have revealed the winner,” Roll said.
Roll said the museum was able to find every toy the public selected. The museum also got an assist from the Doll and Toy Museum in Fennimore, which loaned several items that Roll said couldn’t be found locally. More than a fourth of the display items came from the Fennimore museum.
“Through the grapevine, we were able to acquire everything,” he said.
Roll said visitors can see how toys have evolved over the years. He said the most noticeable change is materials. Toys made in the 1940s and 1950s were mostly metal before the transition to the plastic in the 1960s. He said the plastic toys are more numerous but less durable.
Scholze said the display also features toys that stand the test of time — especially Legos, Barbie dolls and board games such as Monopoly and Candy Land. She said the three toys with the highest number of votes are still being manufactured today.
“I was surprised Yahtzee made it in the top three,” she said. “We have some phenomenal toys that have never gone away.”
Before COVID-19, the museum was planning the third in a series of vintage Christmas displays portraying past decades. Previous displays recreated Christmas homes from the 1950s and 1970s, and this year’s plan was to bring back the 1960s. Roll said the 1960s display is being rescheduled for next year “when we can do it right.”
“It’s all researched; it’s all ready to go,” he said.
Roll said the toy display is working well for the museum. He said asking the public to identify their favorite toys allowed the museum to maintain public engagement despite limited in-person hours.
He said the public will recognize most of the toys on display enjoy viewing the collection.
“They share their memories with us,” Roll said. “It’s a lot of fun to see people’s faces light up when they recall their childhoods and talk about the toys they grew up with.”
La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
