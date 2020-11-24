Sparta museum toy display looks beyond the holiday

“We didn’t want to do a large-scale ask because that would have revealed the winner,” Roll said.

Roll said the museum was able to find every toy the public selected. The museum also got an assist from the Doll and Toy Museum in Fennimore, which loaned several items that Roll said couldn’t be found locally. More than a fourth of the display items came from the Fennimore museum.

“Through the grapevine, we were able to acquire everything,” he said.

Roll said visitors can see how toys have evolved over the years. He said the most noticeable change is materials. Toys made in the 1940s and 1950s were mostly metal before the transition to the plastic in the 1960s. He said the plastic toys are more numerous but less durable.

Scholze said the display also features toys that stand the test of time — especially Legos, Barbie dolls and board games such as Monopoly and Candy Land. She said the three toys with the highest number of votes are still being manufactured today.

“I was surprised Yahtzee made it in the top three,” she said. “We have some phenomenal toys that have never gone away.”