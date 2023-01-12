Speaking out and stepping up, Na’Ziah McLaurin honored with student leadership award

Like many high schoolers, Na’Ziah McLaurin loves fashion, social media and learning how to drive. But Na’Ziah is also known for speaking up when she sees someone wronged, giving back to the community and being a leader.

The Logan High School sophomore is being honored with the 2023 Lynda Blackmon Lowery High School Leadership Award for her work as a member of various community groups, being a student leader and advocate.

Na’Ziah is involved in the groups Leaders Igniting Transformation (LIT) and Ujima Circle, a youth program facilitated by Black Leaders Acquiring Collective Knowledge (B.L.A.C.K.).

When she found out she would be receiving this award, Na’Ziah thought, “oh my God, that's actually really cool to be recognized for something like that. I didn't think what I was doing was making that big of a difference,” she said.

“I’m very proud of her. Ever since she was a little girl, she would challenge ideas in an articulate and respectful way,” said Carlisha McLaurin, Na’Ziah’s mother. “She will definitely challenge you to do what's right and she'll stand up to speak out about any injustice.”

LIT organizes young people around building political power for social, racial and economic justice. Na’Ziah said they work on get out the vote campaigns and phone banking to encourage people to vote.

Ujima, which means collective work and responsibility and is the third principle of Kwanzaa, is a youth development program that works with Black youth to create a safe space and community for youth to gain confidence, knowledge, and skills around identity, racial trauma, advocacy, mental health and relationship development.

Part of the program includes mentoring elementary school students. Na’Ziah uses the skills that she learns in Ujima Circles to serve as a mentor to two students at Northside Elementary.

“I just feel happy to be able to help,” Na’Ziah said. “I feel excited, just like really excited, to go out there and be a part of change.”

A couple weeks before Christmas, Na’Ziah was given a $100 gift card to Walmart. Instead of spending it on herself, Na’Ziah used the money to help a classmate who was struggling to afford household supplies and holiday gifts.

“I love that she focuses on community,” Carlisha said. “I was very proud of her on Christmas, she was like my classmate is really struggling and I want to spend my money to get him some things.”

Na’Ziah has also been advocating to improve her school. Just last October, she spoke to the school board about adding more mental health resources and diversifying the staff.

“I see myself as the person who doesn’t mind speaking up,” Na’Ziah said.

Na’Ziah has been an active community member her whole life. In 2021, her family moved to La Crosse from Louisiana. Down south, Na’Ziah participated in Girl Scouts, student council and was runner up for Student of the Year twice.

After high school, Na’Ziah wants to attend college at a historically Black college or university (HBCU). She has lots of potential ideas for her future including being a real estate agent, flipping houses or being a fashion influencer.

“I'm just so proud of her,” Carlisha said. “We've had a lot of obstacles since we moved here. But her ability to overcome and still remain focused on school and not let the things that could break you break her.”

The 2023 Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Celebration will be at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at Viterbo University. It will also be live-streamed at www.facebook.com/viterboethics. The featured keynote speaker is Andre Johnson, an associate professor of rhetoric and media studies in the Department of Communication and Film at the University of Memphis. Johnson is an award-winning author, scholar and researcher.

