Special report: Made in the Coulee Region continues

“Made in the Coulee Region,” our Progress 2022 initiative, continues this Sunday.

In the Hometown sections each week, we’re highlighting companies producing goods here that travel around the region, the state and the country.

Today, read about Ashley Furniture’s amazing expansion over the years and its huge impact in the community.

Today we also feature our vibrant colleges, which are turning out graduates who will work here and elsewhere. Thanks to college leaders and students for sharing updates through their columns.

Next week Made in the Coulee Region will take a close look at the renovated La Crosse Center, a gem of downtown, and its impact, and profile other companies serving the region and beyond.

We hope you enjoy and share Made in the Coulee Region.

