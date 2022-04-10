Special report: Made in the Coulee Region series begins

The River Valley Media Group is proud to present “Made in the Coulee Region,” our Progress 2022 initiative for the next three Sundays, starting today.

In the Hometown sections each week, we’ll highlight companies producing goods here that travel around the region, the state and the country.

We’ll also feature our vibrant colleges, which are turning out graduates who will work here and elsewhere.

Made in the Coulee Region will include columns from local and college leaders and students, and a close look at the renovated La Crosse Center, a gem of downtown.

Today, go behind the scenes at Kwik Trip as Progress 2022 begins. We hope you enjoy and share Made in the Coulee Region.

